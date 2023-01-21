Jammu: Six persons were injured in two explosions that took place in the Narwal area of Jammu City on Saturday. a senior police officer said. "The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City," Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said. "The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

Earlier, an explosion was reported at the house of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms of his house in Lassana village.