Srinagar (J&K): At least five militants, including the Resistance Front (TRF) deputy commander Afaq Sikander, were killed by security forces during twin ongoing gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

"First gunfight started at Kulgam's Pombai village where three militants were killed. The operation was launched based on credible inputs. The identification of the killed militants will be done once the operation gets over," a senior police official said.

Speaking about another gunfight, he said, "it started in the nearby village called Gopalpora where two militants, including TRF's deputy commander Afaq Sikander we're killed. This is a big achievement for the security forces."

The gunfights come days after four people were killed during a gunfight in Srinagar's Hyderpora area.

On Tuesday, Police have claimed to have killed a foreign militant Haider along with his local aide Amir Magray, civilian Muhammad Altaf Bhat and militant associate Dr Mudasir Gul during the Hyderpora gunfight. IGP Kashmir also admitted that Bhat was killed in the crossfire. However, all four were buried in north Kashmir's Handwara area.

Meanwhile, police have also claimed to have averted a major tragedy by arresting two associates of militant outfit Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) from south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Two LeT militants identified as namely Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police and security forces during joint Naka checking," police said in a statement.

It further said, "Two ready to use IEDs were recovered from them."

