Srinagar (J&K): Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who has been the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, has hinted at his return to government service last evening. Faesal, in a series of tweets, talked about his idealism when he resigned from government service to enter politics in 2019.

"The eight months (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) of my life created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down," he tweeted.

He further said, "But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in belief."

Although Faesal did not say what he meant by "another chance", speculation has been rife over the past year that he could return to government service. On the other hand, Faesal's name has reappeared on the website of the Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department, and "Waiting Orders" is written in front of his name.

"Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance. Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I'm really excited to start all over again," he said.

Faesal, who topped the UPSC exams in 2009, resigned in January 2019, citing "growing intolerance" in the country. After that, he started his political party - Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement - in March of the same year and announced plans to contest the Assembly elections.

He was arrested in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, after his release, Faesal quit politics and started hinting at his return to government service.