Srinagar: Clashes broke out between security forces and militants in the Redwani Bala area of ​​Kulgam district on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the security forces had received a verified report about the presence of some militants in the area after which the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The two sides briefly exchanged fire.

According to sources, there are two to three militants in the area. Security forces have installed lights in the area.

Currently, the firing in the area has stopped.

More details are awaited.