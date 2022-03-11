Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Chewaklan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

"Based on the credible inputs regarding the presence of militants in the ​​Chewaklan village, security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched," a senior police official said.

As the militants started firing at security forces as they approached, security forces returned fire in retaliation. "During the search operation, when a joint party of security forces approached the suspected spot, the militants hiding there fired indiscriminately which was retaliated. And the gunfight started," added a senior police official.

Speaking about the present situation in the area, the official said, "Gunfight is underway and according to our information, one or two militants are present in the area An heavy exchange of fire is on."

