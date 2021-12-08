Shopian: An encounter between the militants and the security forces broke out in the Chek-e-Choland area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, Kashmir police informed.

The encounter started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, having received specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the operation, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, leading to a gunfight, he added.

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited, the official said.

