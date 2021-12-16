Kulgam (Jammu-Kashmir): Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the police at around Wednesday night, a gunfight between militants and security forces started at the Arwani Bala area of Kulgam's Redwani area.

Based on the specific inputs regarding the presence of militants, a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As soon as the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering the gunfight, it added.

Currently, the firing in the area has stopped.

On Wednesday, a local Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an overnight encounter between the militants and security forces at the Usgam Pathri area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The slain militant was identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff area in Shopian district. Dar had joined militant ranks in 2017 and was involved in many militancy-related incidents.

READ: J-K: Hizbul militant killed in Pulwama encounter