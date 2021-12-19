Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter between the militants and security forces on the outskirts of the Srinagar on Sunday morning, police said.

The encounter took place Dharbagh Dhara area of Harwan in the outskirts of Srinagar city early Sunday morning.

Based on the specific inputs regarding the presence of militants, a joint team of police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As soon as the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering the gunfight, it added.

The exact identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

On December 16, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Similarly, on December 15, a local Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an overnight encounter between the militants and security forces at the Usgam Pathri area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The slain militant was identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff area in Shopian district. Dar had joined militant ranks in 2017 and was involved in many militancy-related incidents.

