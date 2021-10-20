Shopian: Two unidentified militants have been killed while three Army jawans have sustained injuries during a gunfight between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials.

"Two militants have been killed. Their identification will be ascertained once the operation is over. Three army soldiers too have been injured during the gunfight. They have been evacuated to hospital," a senior police officer said.



Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Cheerbagh area of Dragad village. "When security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight," a senior police officer said.



Kashmir police, in a series of tweets, said one of the neutralised militants - Adil Wani was involved in the killing of a carpenter - Sakir Ah Wani, a native of Uttar Pradesh. "Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF): IGP Kashmir

@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir police tweeted.

It may be recalled seven militants were killed during a gunfight on April 1, 2018, in Dragad village. The Indian Army had said they had avenged the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parray, whose bullet-ridden body was found in Herman Shopian in May 2017.





Two militants killed in Dragad Shopian - Ishfaq Ahmad Malik and Rayees Thokar, the army said were involved in the killing of Lt Fayaz.

