Shopian gunfight: Two militants killed, 3 Army jawans injured
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Shopian: Two unidentified militants have been killed while three Army jawans have sustained injuries during a gunfight between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials.
"Two militants have been killed. Their identification will be ascertained once the operation is over. Three army soldiers too have been injured during the gunfight. They have been evacuated to hospital," a senior police officer said.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF): IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 20, 2021
Two militants killed in Dragad Shopian - Ishfaq Ahmad Malik and Rayees Thokar, the army said were involved in the killing of Lt Fayaz.
