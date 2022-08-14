Srinagar: A chance encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening. Kashmir police in a tweet said that the chance encounter broke out in Nowhatta while police and CRPF are on job.

“Chance encounter started in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Later the police informed in another tweet that one cop was injured in the gunfight. "In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow," the tweet read.