Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Two encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian and Baramulla in the wee hours of Friday. The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday. Further details are awaited.