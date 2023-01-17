Militants gunned down as encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam
Published on: 26 minutes ago |
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at a district court complect in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam town on Tuesday, officials said. Some militants have been neutralised though there is no official confirmation yet. The police have cordoned off the area and declared it a restricted zone.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
