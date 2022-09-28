Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said on Wednesday said that Eidgah in Srinagar will be developed as a state-of-the-art playground in Shahr Khas with at least 10 scientifically engineered turfs and an upgraded football ground. He said that the park will be upgraded as a major attraction with all modern facilities.

"I visited the area today to review the sports facilities available to the youth. I directed the officials to create more sports facilities for the youth in the area," he said. Regarding cancer treatment facilities, he said that the nearby SKIMS Soura and AIIMS have already upgraded the facilities for the treatment of cancer patients.

Pole's announcement comes days after Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi said that the board would build a cancer hospital in Eidgah, Srinagar. Her announcement was met with protests by the youth of the city.