Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched raids at at least three locations in Kashmir including the residence of senior separatist leader Qazi Yasir in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in connection with the alleged medical seat selling racket funding militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Sources said the ED sleuths assisted by the local police raided the house of Qazi Yasir in Qazi Mohalla area of Anantnag today morning. Simultaneous raids were also carried out at the house of Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, who is the chairman of J&K Salvation Movement, in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar.

Besides, the house of one Syed Khalid Geelani in Baghat area of uptown Srinagar, sources said. The raids are being conducted in a case related to alleged selling of MBBS seats at colleges in Pakistan to students in the Valley to fund militancy in the region.

It can be recalled that in May last year, a special NIA court framed charged against eight accused in the case interluding Hurriyat leader and chairman Salvation Movement Mohammad Akbar Bhat under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The other accused in the case are Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat (at present in Pakistan), Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Shah (at present in Pakistan) and Mohammad Iqbal Mir, who was released on bail due to a terminal disease.

The case was initially by the Jammu and Kashmir State Agency Agency (SIA) registered on July 27, 2020. It is alleged that the accused in connivance with some educational consultancies managed admission in MBBS and other professional courses in various colleges, institutions and universities in Pakistan. The funds generated were used to foment militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency had alleged.