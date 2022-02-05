Srinagar: An earthquake reportedly of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border causing panic in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday among the locals.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake which occurred at 9:45 am this morning was at 181km depth on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region with the geographical location of Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05.

The quake triggered panic among locals in J&K, which is an earthquake-prone zone. At city centre Lal Chowk and adjacent areas, people were seen moving out of their houses and offices to open spaces in order to be safe from any possible damage. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused in the earthquake when this report was filed.

