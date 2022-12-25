Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir police are active in dealing with narcotics and they will deal with narcotics in the same way they deal with the challenge of militancy. The data shared by the Jammu and Kashmir police show that Kashmir has the highest demand for heroin. Hence, the drug smuggling is rampant.

According to the data shared by the police, in 2022, approximately 17,187.60 kg of heroin was recovered from drug dealers. In January, 2.017 kg, and in February 5.805 kg of heroin were recovered from drug dealers. In March this amount saw a slight decrease and only 82.5 grams were recovered. The highest-ever heroin was recovered in April at 7.355 kg, followed by 903.96 grams in the month of May while 35 and 43 grams of heroin were recovered from drug dealers in June and July respectively. In August, 15.5 grams of heroin were recovered, 423.89 grams in September, 59 grams in October, 443 grams in November and 4.75 grams of heroin in December have been recovered by the police.

"Many measures have been taken, but drug trafficking is not being fully controlled. Cameras are also installed on the Line of Control and officials are also deployed, but drug dealers somehow manage to bring drugs. Sometimes by using drones, sometimes by other methods," a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.

"Despite all this, the Jammu and Kashmir police booked 45 people under the stringent Public Safety Act in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts this year. Meanwhile, in Budgam, the police registered 66 FIRs and arrested 117 drug peddlers, including 15 notorious drug peddlers detained under the PSA. Several drug peddlers in the Awantipora and Kulgam have also been detained under PSA," he added. The police officer said, "For the war against drugs, the police always request the cooperation of society. Ending heroin and other drug trafficking is our responsibility. Action is being taken against drug dealers under the Public Safety Act."