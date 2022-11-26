Srinagar: Amid militant attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar police has urged migrant labourers not to roam in "dangerous areas" at night and asked those renting out their houses to such workers to install CCTVs outside such properties.

The police also rejected claims that non-locals were directed to vacate Srinagar and their employers were asked to ensure they reached their hometown safely. Responding to the claim by a Twitter user, the Srinagar Police said, "This is incorrect."

"Outside labourers are only advised not to roam at night in vulnerable localities and landlords have been advised to install CCTVs, where they (non-locals) work/stay," the police said in the tweet.

Also read: 2 UP labourers killed by militants in J&K, LeT 'hybrid' terrorist held

Apart from Srinagar, several attacks against these labourers have taken place in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir. As many as eight non-locals have been killed in target attacks in the union territory this year.

The police also said that "these are routine measures for security" and "in any case, seasonal labourers every year move with the onset of winter." Interestingly, in April, in view of the increase in target attacks, the deputy commissioners of the valley issued orders directing shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras outside their establishments.

The Srinagar police had also warned of punitive action for non-compliance with the order to install CCTVs.