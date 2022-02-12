Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The population of stray dogs is exponentially increasing in Srinagar as well as in other districts of the valley which has led to a sharp increase in canine attacks in the past years. The issue has again come under the scanner after a ten-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Pattan area in North Kashmir. Similarly, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Pangalan village in the Pulwama district.

Despite these incidents, the administration has failed to check the growing dog menace. According to data by Srinagar Government Medical College, over 60,000 cases of dog bites were reported in the last ten years. The growing population has been attributed to the poor waste disposal by the citizens and the administration in a scientific manner.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation sterilizes six to fifteen dogs every month, but it has been temporarily stopped due to winters in the valley.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, SMC Deputy Mayor Pervez Ahmad Qadri said that sterilization is the only option as other measures are prohibited by the court.

He further added that along with administrative measures, citizens should be responsible and refrain from dumping garbage on the roads.

However, locals are aghast as the dog population is growing and the project is still lingering. They also allege that except sterilization there seems no other possible measure to check the dog population.

