Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): The Doda district administration on Saturday inspected the spot in Doda where 21 structures reported subsidence on Friday. A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was also present at the spot. The government has sent a GSI team for conducting studies of the topography. The GSI team will be submitting their report to the government, the SDM said.

"21 structures were affected yesterday. The zone of influence is limited to the same, as we observed today morning," Doda District Magistrate Athar Amin Zargar said after the inspection. Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar said that the situation is being regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner and some senior officials. The situation is under control, he said adding that people have vacated the area.

Cracks were reported in residential houses in Thathri area of Doda district on Friday that caused panic among residents. This follows the Joshimath land subsidence reported in January in which hundreds had to be evacuated by the state administration. Around 50 houses had developed cracks on Friday that raised concerns among residents for their life and livelihood.

Many shifted to safer places as a safety measure, local sources suggested. While the actual reason for the land subsidence has not been established yet, the locals are blaming it on the excavation work that also led to landslides in the nearby area.

SDM Athar Amin Zargar on Friday said that the affected families are being shifted to camps and tents. He added that a team of experts also examined the area and declared it unsafe. Zargar said that the phenomena being observed in the area is beyond repair. The whole village is therefore being shifted. The Deputy Commissioner of Doda has already issued necessary directions on the same.