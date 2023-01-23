Digvijaya Singh says 'no proof' of India's surgical strike against Pakistan

Jammu: As Bharat Jodo Yatra begins its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday questioned the government over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and asked the Centre why it had not given any proof of the 'surgical strikes' against Pakistan. He was speaking in Jammu where he joined Rahul Gandhi on his Yatra.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu. "The Centre is ruling with the help of lies. I want to tell you that this country belongs to all of us," added the Madhya Pradesh former chief minister. Singh also targeted PM Modi over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle, which launched the attack on the CRPF been checked properly.

"Why did they die? CRPF director had sought for airlifting of CRPF personnel from Srinagar to Delhi as the area was a sensitive one but PM Modi declined the request. Why did he decline?" Singh questioned. Alleging that Pulwama has become the centre of terrorism, he said, "Every car is checked in the area. Why on that particular day was the Scorpio car not checked? A vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were killed. "Until now, the information related to the incident had not been given in the Parliament, nor are the people aware of it," Singh said.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed's advanced training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. Digvijaya later tweeted a video, asking how did the terrorists get their hands on 300 kg RDX and also raised questions on the friendly relations between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Singh also questioned why terrorism was alive in Jammu and Kashmir despite the abrogation of Article 370. He said the recent terror attacks including the one at Dhangri village in Rajouri district are worrisome. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the remarks after visiting terror attack victims at the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

He was accompanied by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. "First of all, we condemn the terror attacks in Dhangri in Rajouri and Narwal in Jammu. The situation in J&K is not what is being propagated after the abrogation of Article 370. Targeted and selective killings and bomb blasts have started once again," Singh told reporters.

While seven persons belonging to a particular community were killed in terror attacks in Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and 2, twin blasts at Narwal in the outskirts of Jammu left nine persons injured on Saturday. "One of the survivors from the Dhangri attack has become disabled for life and the government has provided him Rs 1 lakh. We want a permanent rehabilitation policy for such victims so that they can live their life without being dependent on anyone," Singh said.

"We do not want any political mileage out of these worrisome incidents but we cannot ignore one thing that the terrorism is still alive in J&K even after the abrogation of Article 370," he said. The Congress leader said divisive politics is neither good for Muslims nor Hindus. "This country belongs to all of us and we all need to work together for the country. The Kashmir and Jammu (divisions) are both part of India and they should be treated equally and the policies be framed keeping in mind the problems of the region."

Ramesh, Congress general secretary, said the delegation visited the hospital on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress party to enquire about the condition of injured. "The blasts that have taken place in Narwal are just 1.5 kms from the bypass through which the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to pass (on Monday). It is a concern for us and we hope the administration will make necessary security arrangements," he said.

When asked, Ramesh said he cannot say whether the blasts were carried out to stop the yatra. "The intelligence agencies and security agencies can comment on it but we are sure that the support we got from the Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha), his advisors and forces for the yatra will continue.