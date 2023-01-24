New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday sharpened its attack against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strike' comment. Though the Congress distanced itself from the senior Congress leader's comments, describing them as 'personal', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday lashed out at the Digvijaya accusing him of lowering the morale of the army. In a sharp rebut at the Congress party, the BJP chief minister said that the DNA of the Congress is of Pakistani origin.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "Sometimes they ask for proof of surgical strike, sometimes of Ram's existence and sometimes of Ramsetu. Digvijay Singh is again asking for proof of surgical strike. They are lowering the morale of our army,"

Taking a dig at Congres MP Rahul Gandhi he said, "I demand an answer from Rahul Gandhi ji that what kind of Bharat Jodo Yatra is this, Tukde Tukde gang is running with you. You are also talking about the weakness of the army. At least Congress should not commit the sin and crime of lowering the morale of our army."

Also read: Digvijaya Singh doubts 2016 surgical strike; Congress distances itself from remarks

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was seen walking with Singh at the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Digvijaya Singh only said that he has the greatest regard for the Defence Forces, Jairam Ramesh did not want to comment on the issue. Speaking to reporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Prime Minister saying, "We have answered all the questions. You go and ask questions to the Prime Minister."

Earlier on Monday Singh alleged that the government did not agree to the CRPF request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack. "They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. In a tweet in Hindi later, Singh said, "From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India."