Jammu: The Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, today sanctioned a welfare relief and financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh in favour of 17 next of kins (NoKs) of martyred/deceased police personnel. The relief amount ranges from Rs 10,000 to 40,000.

The sanction was in continuation of a series of welfare measures for NoKs of martyred/deceased police personnel/SPOs, and retired policemen. The DGP also sanctioned welfare relief of Rs 2.75 lakh in favour of 20 serving/retired Police personnel. The relief amount ranges from Rs 5000 to 25000.

The amount sanctioned was provided out of Police Pariwar Fund and Retired Policemen Welfare Fund and is non-refundable.

The J&K Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing welfare relief/loan, financial assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the NoKs of martyr/deceased police personnel and SPOs.

