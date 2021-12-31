Jammu and Kashmir: A total of 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, were killed in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Friday. He also said that 134 youngsters joined terror ranks in the Union territory this year, with 72 of them being neutralised and 22 arrested.

Dilbagh Singh said that 182 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2021, including 44 top commanders and 20 foreign militants. He said that the youth are being misled by Pakistan to take up arms.

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir said that Pakistan has been trying to promote militancy in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30 years, however, the Jammu and Kashmir Police did not allow Pakistan's nefarious intentions to succeed.

Appreciating the work of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2021, he said that 72 militants who had taken up arms at gunpoint this year were killed while 134 youths had taken up arms at gunpoint this year and there are only 40 surviving. We are hoping that those young people who have taken up arms will come back with their weapons.

Dilbagh Singh said that in the year 2021, there were very few protests in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a significant decrease in the number of stone-throwing cases.

Praising the police, he said that the Public Safety Act was imposed on several persons in the militancy-related operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dilbagh Singh said that 497 persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir under UAPA Act. He said that these people were involved in promoting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accusing Pakistan, he said that narcotics were being brought to Kashmir by Pakistan in order to promote militancy in Jammu and Kashmir using narcotics.