Srinagar (J&K): On World Tourism Day, Secretary Tourism Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez in a function organized at Zabarwan Park on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar said that Kashmir is being promoted as a key venue for destination weddings among other tourism activities. "Recently a couple from Canada came to Pahalgam for a wedding.

Apart from adventure tourism and other tourism activities, we are trying to promote Kashmir as a wedding destination and people are also interested to conduct weddings here," he said. Hafeez said that a cyclothon was organized recently to promote adventure tourism in the valley and around 70 untapped spots have already been identified for it and they are being promoted.

Also read: Project Cheetah to do wonders for Rajasthan tourism, hope experts

In response to a question, he said that educational tourism is also being promoted in Kashmir. "Apart from people coming here to study, we are also trying to promote corporate tourism. We should also try to organize exchange programs with various institutions around the world and the country," he said.

He also said that they are trying to take tourism to the grassroots level and provide a complete experience to the people who come here. Meanwhile, a Kashmir heritage exhibition and a bus ride were also organized in Srinagar on the occasion of World Tourism Day. The theme for World Tourism day this year is 'Rethinking tourism' which aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism for development and opportunities to grow in a sustainable manner.