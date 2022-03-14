Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The Delimitation Commission, in a significant move, on Monday made public the proposal for demarcation of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.

The proposal has been published by the panel in the Gazette of India and Gazette of J&K, together with dissenting proposals submitted by Members of Parliament from the National Conference and Bharatiya Janta Party.

Meanwhile, the Commission has asked the general public to submit their objections or suggestions on or before March 21, 2022.

“Any objection or suggestions in regard to these proposals should reach the Secretary, Delimitation Commission, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi, 110001 on or before the said date,” reads the notification.

After the abrogation of article 370, the Delimitation Commission was asked to redraw the boundaries of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission is headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desia and comprises Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra, State Election Commissioner of J&K KK Sharma and Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar among others.

The Commission in its report has proposed redrawing of the Anantnag Parliamentary seat by including Rajouri and Poonch from the Jammu region even as suggesting massive changes in the Kashmir division. For instance, barring Khanyar, Sonwar and Hazratbal Assembly seats of Srinagar district, all other seats have been redrawn and merged with newly suggested Assembly seats, including Chanapora and Srinagar south.

While Budgam district, which has five Assembly seats, has been redrawn and merged with the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency besides splitting some of the areas and carving out new Assembly seats like Kunzer in north Kashmir.

READ: Farooq Abdullah slams Delimitation Commission draft report