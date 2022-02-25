Srinagar: Delimitation Commission, which is recommending massive changes to assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to accept and make changes to its draft report after uproar by political parties.

The commission is headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Desia and comprises of Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra, State Election Commissioner of JK K.K Sharma, and Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar among others. The trio held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the objections and suggestions of the five Associate members.

Sources in the commission told ETV Bharat that few changes are expected in the draft report and two assembly segments of Habba Kadal and Suchetgarh are likely to be restored with their names. Sources say that the draft of the changes recommended by the commission on Thursday's meeting "is being sent today to the Associate members through a letter."

Associate Members include three parliamentarians of NC - Dr Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Justice (R) Hasnain Masoodi and two MPs of BJP - Jugal Kishore and Dr Jitender Singh. The commission had earlier recommended the creation of seven new assembly segments, six in Jammu region and one in Kashmir, creating uproar as major changes have been made to some areas while some constituencies have been merged into new segments.

The BJP had sought restoration of Suchetgarh Assembly constituency, which was merged with RS Pura and Bishnah by the Panel in its draft report and de-reservation of atleast one of the three assembly constituencies in Poonch district as all the three reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The National Conference, while questioning the very constitution of the Delimitation Commission, had also given some suggestions on redrawing of boundaries of Anantnag-Poonch Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats in the Valley.

The Commission is now scheduled to meet the Associate Members again before putting its report in the public domain for claims and objections by political parties, organizations and individuals. Delimitation Commission was set up on March 6, 2020, and was given a one-year extension last year. Earlier this month, its term was extended up to May 6 to finalize its report.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had 111 seats including 24 reserved for PoK and elections were being held for 87 assembly seats. In the previous Assembly, Kashmir had 46 seats, Jammu 37, and Ladakh four. After the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into two UTs of JK and Ladakh, the Assembly seats were reduced to 83 seats as four seats of Ladakh were scrapped as the UT will have no legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, the number of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 107 to 114 including 24 seats which are reserved for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while the election will be held for 90 seats.

