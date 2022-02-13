Kupwara: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday said that the BJP was working to divide the people of the state. She said that the agenda of the BJP has been to make the people of Jammu and Kashmir powerless.

While speaking to media personnel in Kupwara, Mufti said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS have been trying to disarm Jammu and Kashmir and disperse the people. Speaking about the recent demarcation report released by the delimitation commission, Mufti said that all the upheaval is being created to benefit only one party - BJP, however, people across Jammu and Kashmir are angry.

Mehbooba Mufti alleges that the Delimitation is being done to benefit BJP

She said that in the draft report of the delimitation commission, several areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been divided which neither share similar geography nor numbers. She said that the division of areas in Jammu and Kashmir is a huge conspiracy.

The former CM said that the agenda of the RSS and the BJP has been to disperse the people of Jammu and Kashmir, to disempower them and to take away their rights.

She said that the BJP had destroyed the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and the recent demarcation was a continuation of the same process.

Also read: J&K Delimitation draft report: 'Plan to disenfranchise majority population', alleges Mehbooba

Talking about the Hijab row that has embroiled the Indian state of Karnataka, Mufti said that the issue is linked to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the BJP is trying to polarise the environment.

"It is a conspiracy to keep our daughters away from studies and discourage them... But our daughters are brave, so I hope that they'll not let this affect their studies. I also hope that the big leaders in the country will come forward to intervene in the issue," Mufti told reporters.

"Hijab, dupatta and ghunghat are all part of our culture, so I don't understand how far the BJP will go to sow divisions in the country," she added.

Mufti further alleged that the BJP was trying to turn Gandhi's India into Godse's India.