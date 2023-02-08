Rajouri: Militants involved in the terror attack at Dangri area of Rajouri district on new year day, in which seven people were killed, are hiding in the upper reaches of the district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. In an audio statement issued in this regard, a police spokesman said that the terrorists had taken refuge in those areas.

As per the police spokesman, “some people” were providing the terrorists with food and logistics in the upper areas of Rajouri. Besides, such people were also providing inputs about the movement of the security forces to the terrorists, he said. He further said that the security forces will soon trace the over ground workers of the terrorists to bring them to book.

The J and K Police have already announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for the terrorists involved in the January 1 attack in Dangri. While five people, including two brothers, were killed as a result of militants' firing on the inmates of three houses at Dangri, two children were killed in lthe blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) on the morning of January 2 at one of the victims' houses.

On Sunday, residents of Dangri expressed concern over the "failure" of security agencies to trace the militants behind the attacks in the village. They threatened that if the security agencies failed to eliminate the terrorists in the next 15 days, then the villagers would go on a hunger strike. The National Investigation Agency is probing the case.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the slain families. Several suspects were recently detained for questioning in the case.