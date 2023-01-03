Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir): Pedalling your way into New Year amid Kashmir's picturesque mountains is indeed an out of the world experience. The majestic Pine and Deodar trees add even more to your zeal. For these Kashmiri trio, cycling in winter is not just a great way to stay fit but also a means to come closer to nature, a sure shot stress buster.

Most Kashmiris turn to mountain biking as one of the cost-friendly adventure sports. Cycling across the Himalayan terrain, by lakes, or through green meadows is as one of the best ways to explore nature. The Valley’s topography is perfectly suited for this - gorgeous landscape, streams, paddy fields, meadows, village markets and mountain forests.

Winter in Kashmir in harsh but still it's the most beautiful season of the year. Myriad facets of mesmerising valley compensate for those frozen nights, colder days, and frosty mornings. So, chilli mornings couldn't stop Jagjit Singh, Jalil Al-Mushtaq, and Syed Junaid. Such is their passion for cycling. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the trio recount their New Year Day experiences. The amateurs were spotted cycling at Pahalgam of Anantnag district.

The 57-year-old Jagjit Singh said, "We planned our ride to make the first day of the year a memorable one. I started cycling during the period of the Covid pandemic. It has helped me a lot to come out of depression. Cycling is my passion. One should come out of their house to follow their passions. Mountain biking is a sport that keeps us physically fit. Earlier I used to be fat but after I started cycling I feel I have become mentally and physically fit."

Singh further said, "In 2021, I used to go cycling even when the Dal lake was frozen. I have done many rides with Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association. Whether it is summer or winter, we do not skip our cycling routine. Cycling helps us refresh our minds. In 2022, we participated in the Kashmir cyclothon in which we covered 300 km, starting from Srinagar, we covered Pulwama, Shopian, and other parts of south Kashmir. I have also gone to Zojilla pass, Sinthan pass, Pir ki Gali."

Jalil Al-Mushtaq said, "I have been mountain riding for ten years now. I have covered almost all the passes of Kashmir valley. The 300 km cyclothon that we took up covers the regions of south Kashmir. It was full of fun and adventure. Our motive is to explore the beauty of Kashmir valley. There is no reason why one should stop cycling during the winter months."

Syed Junaid, who started cycling almost three years ago, said, "irrespective of the weather conditions, I cycle whenever I want. I started cycling for casual rides and then, my hobby turned into a passion and I started mountain biking regularly. I feel it is very important to do any kind of physical activity during the winter season. Cycling is one of the best ways to help improve physical and mental health. One must always be involved in one or the other kind of physical activity. It will help in keeping depression away."