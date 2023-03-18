Kulgam(Jammu and Kashmir): Criticizing the Jammu and Kashmir administration, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is not there to help the people but only to please the PMO office. He further alleged that when his party leaders requested the administration to provide security for traveling to any area, they were told that the administration did not have any vehicle or security personnel available.

He said that on the contrary, a thug from Gujarat was given many perks by the administration and was provided with a bulletproof car, an escort in front and back, a room in a five-star hotel, and every evening he used to meet the officers.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a conman from Gujarat who disguised himself as an additional director in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and obtained security under the protocol from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Apart from this, he also visited many tourist places. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the said person has been identified as Kiranbhai Patel, a resident of Gujarat.

Speaking to the media in a public meeting in Kulgam, Omar Abdullah said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are worried about the current government and no one has benefited from it. He said that the government here is busy pleasing the PMO but least bothered about the common people

In response to the question of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said that the Union Home Minister said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved, so why the delay in conducting the elections?

Regarding the ban on religious madrassas in Assam, Abdullah said that no religion should be banned. He said that the constitution of the country treats every religion equally. He said that there is no problem in teaching poor children in these religious madrassas if there is no legal activity.