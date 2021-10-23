Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that a curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A to save lives.

"Post-abrogation of Article 370, few people questioned the imposition of curfew in the region. Why the internet is snapped? I will answer this but first I want to ask a question. For 70 years, three families ruled the region. Why were 40,000 people killed? Do they have answers to this," he said while speaking at Srinagar's Raj Bhawan.

He further said, "following the abrogation of Article, the way things were being planned to instigate people here... Some foreign powers too were involved in this. Had we not imposed a curfew, don't know how many lives would have been lost."

"Kashmir youth has been saved due to curfew, internet suspension...now everything is normal so all restrictions have been lifted. Youth now want employment, tourism and industries becoming active, " he said.

Amit Shah will address a large party rally in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on Sunday, for which preparations have been made and security arrangements have also been organized on a large scale.

During his 3-day stay in the region, Shah is also expected to meet grassroot political leaders, members of the BJP party and other key dignitaries. He is also expected to inaugurate international flights from Srinagar and some infrastructure projects.