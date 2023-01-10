Rajouri(J&K): After the recent civilian killings in a terror attack at Dangri village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is providing arms training to Village Defence Guards (VDG) to tackle possible future attacks. CRPF Inspector Varinder Kumar said that the authorities have deployed a force in the area to train the VDGs.

“In view of recent attacks, we've been deployed here. We are providing training to the VDGs to act in emergency situations,” he said. Meanwhile, a VDG member expressed satisfaction with the training. “We are getting good training from CRPF. It is helping us polish our skills and make us better suited for service to our country,” a VDG member from Rajouri told ETV Bharat.

Another VDG member said that the CRPF has organized the training as per their demand. “The first consignment of weapons has been provided to ex-servicemen, who are members of the existing VDCs (Village Defence Committees). 30 per cent of our demands have been met. We hope that the remaining weapons are supplied as soon as possible,” he added.

Significantly, training is being provided to the VDGs so that they can act efficiently at the line of defence in case of a terrorist attack. The development comes in the aftermath of suspected militant attacks on January 1 and 2 in Dangri. Following these attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier said that VDCs will be trained in handling arms and ammunition.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday detained several suspects in connection with the recent civilian killings in Dangri.