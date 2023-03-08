Anantnag/Pulwama: Like other districts of the Kashmir Valley, CRPF personnel deployed in various areas of South Kashmir celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with much fanfare. Various programs were organized on the occasion and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir along with police, army, and civil administration extended Holi greetings to the people and security personnel.

On the occasion of Holi, jawans of the 40 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a special program for the officers in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. The men and officers of the 40 Battalion in Anantnag gave a message of enthusiasm and mutual good will at Ashajipura. Speaking to ETV Bharat on this occasion, CRPF jawans said, “Our battalion has jawans of every religion and we celebrate every festival together. And today we are very happy to celebrate this festival of Holi with our comrades in our battalion."

Another officer, speaking said: "We are quite far from home, but in the battalion, we always get family-like love from our comrades, due to which we never feel homesick." DIG, CRP, South Kashmir said, “Jawans and officers celebrate every festival together Time stays with the young. Whether it's the time of war or a joyous celebration, whatever the religious festival is, CRPF jawans and officers celebrate it together so that the jawans don't feel that they are away from home," he added.

A Holi program was organized at the headquarters of the 130 battalion of CRPF in Awantipora, south Kashmir, where DIG Alok Awasthi was the chief guest. Commanding Officer Rajiv Yadav apart from a large number of CRPF jawans was present on the occasion. CRPF jawans celebrated the festival with traditional enthusiasm by sprinkling colours on each other and expressing great joy.

The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm among the officials and the program of Geet Sangeet continued throughout the day. Congratulating the officials, DIG Alok Awasthi said that " they are working for the safety of the country by staying away from their homes and we are celebrating Holi, which is commonly called the festival of colours, as a family. "

He also said that "celebrating Holi reduces mental stress among the youth and that the purpose of this festival of Holi is also a practical interpretation of the superiority of good over evil." He urged the youth to enjoy the occasion of Holi and also remember those who laid down their lives for the security of their country.