Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer died of a cardiac arrest in Lethapura in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

According to a police statement, Kuldeep Singh, sub-inspector of RTC 4 Lethapura, Srinagar, complained of breathing difficulty around midnight and was rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. However, the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation in this regard. "Proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated," the police said.