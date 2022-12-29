Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday launched a house-to-house search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in two villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district. According to officials, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police launched the search operation in two areas of the Shopian district after receiving secret information about the presence of militants. Due to darkness, floodlights have been installed in both areas and a house-to-house search operation is underway to gather information.

