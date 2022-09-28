Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has gone missing while on his way back home to his native town, Ramban, on leave from his place of posting in Uttarakhand, sources said. Even the jawan's mobile phone is not reachable. The family members of the missing jawan, Waseem Afzal, have informed the local police and efforts are underway to find him.

The family members have been trying to call his mobile, but the phone is not reachable. They have even contacted his friends but to no avail. According to the family members, Waseem has gone missing at Pathankot. Mudassar Ahmed, brother of Waseem, said, "My brother returned to Delhi from Uttarakhand via plane and later took a bus home. We have lost contact with him after he reached Pathankot."

Also read: Missing Nagaland jawan found dead

Meanwhile, police have started a probe in the matter and a process to track the last location of the missing jawan's mobile phone has been initiated.