Jammu: A J&K Police official died of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances in Jammu district late Saturday night.

As per the local inputs, constable Pankaj Bahaal of Pascal village in Bishnah Arnia died of bullet injury with the district police investigated the circumstances which led to the incident. A case under section 174 of the CrPC has been registered into the matter.

