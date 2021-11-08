Srinagar: Unidentified militants Monday evening shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, who was working as a salesman at the shop of a Kashmiri Pandit. The police have identified the victim as Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of Ashtangu village in Bandipora district.

Official sources said Khan was working at the shop of a Kashmiri Pandit, Dr Sandeep Mawa, in the Bohri Kadal area of downtown in Srinagar.

Militants also killed a policeman in Srinagar's Batmaloo outside his residence a day earlier.

The Kashmiri Pandit had reopened the shop in May 2019 after 29 years. While reopening the shop after years of closure due to turmoil in the Valley, Dr Sandeep Mawa's father, Roshan Lal Mawa, had told the media that he wanted to resume the business in Kashmir which they had left after their migration from the Valley due to eruption of militancy.

Roshan Lal Mawa is the father-in-law of Makhan Lal Bindroo, the well-known pharmacy owner in Srinagar who was killed last month by unidentified militants at his shop in Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that terrorists fired at Khan today evening and he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on," the spokesman said.

Last month, unidentified militants had killed 11 civilians which included non-local labourers. 10 among those killed, were non-Muslims.

The new attacks are taking place amind increased security presence in Srinagar and other towns in the Valley following the civilian killings last month.

The former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has condemned the killing.

"The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar," Omar tweeted.