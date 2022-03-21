Budgam: One civilian has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Gotpora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening. Budgam police said that the civilian, identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, was shot at by the suspected militants outside his home.

"The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital," Superintendent of Police Budgam told media.

In another incident, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a migrant worker in Gangoo village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The injured person has been shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, Police said.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off both areas and launched search operations to nab the attackers.

These fresh attacks come just two days after the valley witnessed twin grenade blasts and a militant attack on a non-local in a span of a few hours on Saturday evening. The attacks coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

