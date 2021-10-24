Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A civilian was shot dead on Sunday near the CRPF camp at south Kashmir's Zainapora in Shopian district, officials said.

"A civilian, identified as Shahid Aijaz from Anantnag, was killed during a firing incident at Babapora area of Shopian, " a senior police officer said.

Disclosing details, he said, "He was killed during a brief exchange of fire between unidentified militants and CRPF personnel."

"CRPF personnel was on patroling when suspected militants fired upon them, which was retaliated. During the incident, a civilian was killed. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," he added.

The circumstances of the incident are being probed, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

