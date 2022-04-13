Srinagar (J&K): Suspected militants fired upon a civilian in the Kakran area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday evening. "Satish Kumar, a driver by profession, was today evening fired upon by suspected militants in Kakran area. He was injured in the attack and has been shifted to hospital," a senior police official said.

The official further said, "the condition of the injured is stated to be stable. He is a Rajput and a resident of Kakran village of Kulgam." Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.

Also read: Ahead of PM's J&K visit, MHA calls for an all-out operation against terrorists