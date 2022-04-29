Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved Go First Airlines to operate five flights a week between Srinagar and Sharjah. The development comes months after the closure of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The last flight between Srinagar and Sharjah took place at the end of January this year and since then the series has been suspended.

Direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah are expected to resume in the next one month. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced in a tweet on Friday that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved to operate five flights a week between the two cities. "I am very grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: 'Union Territorial Administration, Government of India (Ministry of Aviation) and Hon'ble Minister Shri JM Sindhia need to strengthen air connectivity for the promotion of tourism and industry sectors on priority basis. The central government had started direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah in October last year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the Sharjah flight on October 23 last year. It was said that this service would greatly boost the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. But the service ran into difficulties when Pakistan did not allow it to use its airspace only ten days later.