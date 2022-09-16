Srinagar: The construction of first of its kind multiplex in Kashmir nearing completion marks the historical fact that Kashmir is all set to welcome its Cinema back after a gap of three decades. The cinema hall built in the Golden area of ​​the summer capital Srinagar will soon be lit up with Bollywood movies and will be opened to the public in the last week of September.

A multiplex owner who once owned a Broadway cinema says revival of cinema in Kashmir is the need of the hour. So that the people here, especially the youth, can have a go at this format of entertainment.

In the 60s, when the Hindi film industry started producing color films, Shammi Kapoor's song "Chai Koi Mughe Jangali Kaheye" on the snow slopes of Gulmarg became a huge hit in the theaters. It transported everyone that witnessed it on screen to Gulmarg including those in Kashmir.

Kashmir used to be the haven for Bollywood film shoots. Until the 90s, there was hardly any Bollywood film that did not feature the beauty of Kashmir. But this came to a halt soon after militancy began rearing its head in Kashmir.

Filmmakers and artistes of the Kashmir Valley expressed their happiness over the opening of the Inox cinema, saying that it is a good initiative and may bring back the glory of pre 90s era to the Valley.

The cinemas like Regal, Neelam, Palladium, Khayyam, Naaz, Firdous cinema and Broadway in Kashmir where Hindi films were shown and people thronged in huge numbers to watch them, met with the same fate as that of the film shootings.

Once launched, this will be the first multiplex to come up in Kashmir after three decades. It will not only become a center of entertainment for adults but special arrangements are being made here to entertain children also. The facility will also have a food court.

This modern multiplex has three large auditoriums in which more than 500 people can watch movies simultaneously and all the auditoriums are powered by Atmos Dolby digital sound system. To make the cinema experience more aesthetic, charming examples of Kashmiri handicrafts are being embedded into the facility and some are visible already.

A hi-tech gaming zone for children is being set up at the top of the cinema hall which will be ready soon, according to the owners. This multiplex will employ 60 youths from the locality and more are expected to get employment in the future, according to the family that will run this place.