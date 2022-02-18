Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration is restoring centuries-old canals linking the River Jhelum in the Srinagar city to make them navigable and revive their tourism potential. A number of old canals were built by old regimes from the River Jhelum, which acted as waterways and sources of drinking water to localities in the city. However, as time passed by these canals degraded due to encroachments, pollution from the city and siltation.

The administration said that the canals will be restored to make them navigable and revive tourism in the canals.

As per locals and the administration, these canals served clean drinking water, navigation routes and recreation for tourists, who thronged the Kashmir Valley in those years. "Restoring, cleaning the canals is a good initiative taken up by the administration. But, this initiative should not remain confined to mere words. The canals must be restored to their original glory," citizens told ETV Bharat.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, last week visited canals and inspected the work revival. Pole said that Kut Kul passing through Shehar-e-Khas will be cleaned and made navigable by March.

To begin with, the administration has started the restoration of 2.8 km long Kut Kul, which branches off at Tankipora to rejoin the Jhelum at Nawabazar.

District Development Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Ajaz said that the canals will be restored to their glory. "Restoration will help in revival of waterways, increase their tourism capacity, which will provide a livelihood to local youth," Ajaz said.