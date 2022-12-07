New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the central government was taking several steps to protect the lives of minorities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The statement given by Rai assumes significance as Lashkar-e-Toiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) has issued death threats to atleast 46 people from minority communities, especially Kashmiri pandits. Giving his reply in a written query raised by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, Rai said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"There were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samity highlighting their security concerns. Various measures are taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities," said Rai. He said that group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock naka at strategic points, patrolling and speculative cordon and search operation as well as security arrangements through appropriate deployment have been made for the protection of minorities.

"...a robust security and intelligence grid is in place in J&K to thwart any attempt at the hands of terrorists," Rai said. He added that there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. "14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri pandits have been killed in Union Territory of J&K since January 2022 till November 30," the minister said.