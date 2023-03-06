Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): India is chairing the G20 meeting, but it is violating the principles of democracy, which we can witness in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Central government is not taking any initiative to hold elections," said Justice Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference MP from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. He further stated that when everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government should remove the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA) and release all political prisoners.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi was speaking at a meeting where former National Conference (NC) MLAs and other senior party leaders were present. They discussed the present political scenario and asked to strengthen the party while taking measures to solve the problems of the people.

In the meeting, he urged the party leaders to identify the development works in their respective areas so that they can carry out them in the near future. He further stated that the Central government did not admit that any development work had been taken place here during the tenure of the National Conference government.

He said that Royal Springs Golf Course is considered among the top 10 golf courses in Asia where players from all over the world come to play and have been playing here since its inauguration. He alleged that the government was planning to privatise the golf course. He said, "The golf course is the identity of our Valley, handing it over to a private party is not fair."