Jammu : The CBI is conducting searches at around 14 locations including in Jammu and Sambha as part of the investigation into the J&KSSB examination scam. The searches are being carried out at the premises of the accused and their associates on Wednesday.

The CBI officials are conducting raids at the premises of the then Member, JKSSB, in the case related to alleged irregularities in exam by the J&K Services Selection Board (J&KSSB) for the posts of assistants in Accounts, Finance and other departments.