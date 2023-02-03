Srinagar(J&K): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided several locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the alleged scam in the recruitment examination of accounts assistants in the Finance Department held in March last year, sources said. The CBI sleuths raided at 30 locations in Jammu on Friday morning, they added.

Searches were also going on in other areas, including Udhampur, Rajapuri, and Doda in connection with the case. During the raids, the CBI searched the hideouts of brokers in the case. Nobody was arrested at the time this report was filed. The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 6 last year.

The selection list was issued on April 21. The examination for Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department was marred by controversy due to fraud allegations by the candidates in the selection list. After allegations of fraud, the Lieutenant Governor's administration ordered an investigation in the matter. It may be recalled that the Service Selection Board (SSB) had published the list of 972 successful candidates for Finance Accounts Assistant posts.

However, the demands over canceling the exam grew shriller after the government canceled the recruitment for hundreds of sub-inspector posts in the Police Department after the selection list evoked similar fraud allegations. In the investigation of the alleged fraud in Accounts Assistant posts, former JKSSB member Neelam Khajuria, section officer Anju Raina and Karnel Singh who was then Medical Officer at BSF Frontier Headquarters, have been arrested in the case.