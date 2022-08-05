Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a case against 33 accused persons in alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Jammu and Kashmir police Sub-Inspector conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The CBI in a statement said that it had registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including Dr Karnail Singh, Medical Officer in Border Security Force and other officials of the J&K service selection board in the FIR. The CBI registered a case after allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on March 27 this year, conducted by JKSSB.

A CBI official informed that searches were conducted on Friday at 30 locations including Jammu, Srinagar and Bengaluru. The CBI said that there was abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri & Samba districts. "Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to Bengaluru based private company," reads a statement issued to media.

JKSSB has declared the results of written test for SI recruitment on June 4 this year. Nearly 7,200 were declared qualified for physical test by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The SSB has advertised 1,200 posts of SIs last year for recruitment after three year delay due to COVID-19 lockdown. Hundreds of aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir questioned the transparency of the tests and there were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination.