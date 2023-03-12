Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) : In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old carpenter allegedly murdered and chopped off the body of a woman, who went missing four days back in the Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime, sources said. The reason for the crime is yet to be unknown. Police said that all the body parts have been recovered and further investigations are being conducted.

The accused, identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani, chopped off the 30-year-old victim's head and sliced her body before dumping her body parts at different places in Budgam. During interrogation, the accused, son of one Abdul Aziz Wani and a resident of Mohanpora Ompora, told police that he had murdered the deceased, chopped off her body and disposed of the body parts in many places. Based on this information, police recovered the body parts including her head at places like the Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden last night.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Budgam and went missing after she left for her coaching class on March 7. The next day, her brother, named Tanveer Ahmad Khan had filed a missing complaint at the Police Post in Soibug. He complained that his sister had not returned from her coaching class since the previous day. Following this, an investigation was started.

Police rounded up many suspects including the accused. After several rounds of questioning, the accused confessed to his crime. He said that he had chopped the woman and hid her body parts in order to conceal the murder. Police said the medico-legal formalities were underway.